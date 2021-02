Nadhim Zahawi on the ‘stretching’ April vaccines target

Nadhim Zahawi says that the government’s ambition to vaccinate priority groups one to nine by the end of April is a “stretching target”.

However, the vaccines minister adds that he has confidence of reaching the target “if we get greater supply” of doses.

Report by Jonesia.

