How are COVID-19 vaccines distributed in New York? The state won't say

The Governor's office and the New York State Department of Health share how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the state receives from the federal government, but exactly where it goes from there is unknown.

EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVAPROIA TAKES ALOOK AT THE LACKOF TRANSPARENCYWHEN IT COMES TOTHE DISTRIBUTIONOF THE COVIDVACCINE..IN NEWYORK AND HOW ITCOMPARES TOOTHER STATES.0018IT'S AN ISSUE OFSUPPLY ANDDEMAND -EVERYWHERE.LARRY: IT COMESBACK TO HOWMUCH IS AVAILABLEAND THERE'SSIMPLY NOTENOUGH RIGHTNOLARRY SEWARDIS A SENIORREPORTER FOR W-C-P-O INCINCINNATTI.

HE'SBEEN COVERINGVACCINEDISTRIBUTION INTHREE STATES -OHIO, KENTUCKYAND INDIANA.LARRY: THE STATETELLS THEM HOWMANY DOSESTHEIR GETTING INA WEEK, UP TOTHREE WEEKS OUTIN ALL STATES INTHIS AREA.OLIVIA: WHEN OHIOGETS ANALLOTMENT FROMTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT, ORANY OF THESTATES YOUCOVER, THEN YOUKNOW WHERETHAT VACCINE ISGOING?

LARRY:YES.

THERE'S ANACCOUNTABILITYSYSTEM.

ALLTHREE STATESHAVE ADASHBOARD OFSOME KIND THATYOU CAN GO ANDLOOK AND SEEWHO HASRECEIVEDVACCINE.BUT THAT'S NOT THECASE IN NEW YORKSTATE.

THEGOVERNOR'SOFFICE SHARESHOW MANY DOSESTHE STATE HASRECEIVED FROMTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT.

BUTEXACTLY WHERE ITGOES FROMTHERE... WE DON'TKNOW.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS HAS ASKEDTHE GOVERNOR'SOFFICE AND THESTATE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH FOR ABREAKDOWN OFVACCINEDISTRIBUTIONMULTIPLE TIMES.OFTEN, THOSEQUESTIONS AREIGNORED.MOST RECENTLY, 7EYEWITNESS NEWSASKED HOW MANYVACCINES FROMTHIS WEEK'SALLOTMENT WILLGO TO PHARMACIES,SPECIFIC COUNTIESAND STATEVACCINATION SITES.A REPRESENTATIVEFROM THEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTHRESPONDED BYTELLING US THECOUNTY LEVELDATA IS NOTAVAILABLE AT THISTIME, QUOTE "THEINFORMATION ISNOT CURRENTLYPUBLICLYAVAILABLE."SO WE ASKED WHY.THEREPRESENTATIVEHAS NOTRESPONDED.SEWARD SAYS THATDOESN'T HAPPEN INOHIO, INDIANA ORKENTUCKY.OLIVIA: WHEN YOUASK THEM AQUESTION, DO YOUGENERALLY GETAN ANSWER?LARRY: ALWAYS.WITHOUTQUESTION,ALWAYS.

EVERYSINGLE ONE OFTHEM.NEW YORK STATE ISRECEIVING MOREDOSES OF THECOVID-19 VACCINEFROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT, BUTTHAT IS NOTREFLECTED INALLOTMENTS TOCOUNTIES.FOR THE WEEK OFJANUARY 25TH, THESTATE SAYS ITRECEIVED MORETHAN 410THOUSAND DOSES.ERIE COUNTY SAYSIT RECEIVED MORETHAN 9-THOUSANDDOSES.BUT FOR THE WEEKOF FEBRUARY 1ST,THE STATERECEIVED MOREDOSES THAN THEWEEK BEFORE...ALMOST 430-THOUSAND.BUT ACCORDING TOERIE COUNTY, ITACTUALLYRECEIVED ASMALLER SHARETHAT WEEK OF THESTATE'S SUPPLY -6,200.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS ASKED THESTATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WHY...AGAIN NO ANSWER.NOT THE CASE INOTHER AREAS OFTHE COUNTRY.LARRY: THELATEST I'VE HAD AHEALTHDEPARTMENT GETBACK TO MEABOUT VACCINE ISMAYBE THE NEXTDAY.

THIS IS SUCHAN IMPORTANTISSUE.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS WILLCONTINUE TO ASKTHE STATE AND THEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH FORQUESTIONS... AS WEWORK TO GETANSWERS FOR YOU.IN BUFFALO OLIVIAPROIA, 7EWN.