I let algorithms randomize my life for two years | Max Hawkins

What if everything in your life was randomized: from the food you ate to the things you did and the places you traveled?

Computer scientist Max Hawkins created algorithms to make decisions like these for him -- and got hooked on the experience for two years.

He shares how relinquishing choice sent him across the world and opened him up to the beautiful complexity and richness of life.

It makes you wonder: What lies just outside your comfort zone?