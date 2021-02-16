Dow Movers: CSCO, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 11.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.0%.
Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 0.8%, and Chevron, trading up 2.3% on the day.