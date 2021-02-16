Pupils to return to classrooms in Scotland but lockdown will continue into March

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms a February 22 return to school for some youngsters will go ahead – but warned people not to see the move as a return to normality.While pupils in P1 to P3 will be back in their classrooms from Monday, along with some senior students needing to do practical work for qualifications, the First Minister promised a £100 million package to help “accelerate school recovery”.Senior pupils will also need to stick to two-metre social distancing within schools and on school buses, while Covid-19 testing will be made available to them and teachers.