Evergy: Power should be coming back online soon for those impacted by rolling blackouts

I WILL GO THROUGH THE TIMELINE,COMING UP.ROB: NEW AT NOON, WE HAVELEARNED THAT SOUTHWEST POWERPOOL HAS LIFTED THE ORDER FORPOWER OUTAGES.ANY REMAINING POWER OUTAGESSHOULD BE RESTORED SHORTLYOVER 30,000 PEOPLE ARE IN THEDARK RIGHT NOW.EVERY TOLD US THAT -- EVERGYTOLD US 10% OF THE COMPANY’SCUSTOMERS HAD BEEN IMPACTED BYTHE OUTAGES.DESPITE THE ROLLING OUTAGESBEING OVER FOR NOW, CUSTOMERSACROSS KANSAS AND MISSOURI ARESTILL BEING ASKED TO CONSERVEENERGY.THIS IS IN AN EFFORT TO PREVENTTHE NEED FOR FURTHER OUTAGES.KMBC 9’S MARTIN AUGUSTINE SHOWSUS HOW YOU CAN DO THAT, EVENWITH THE WEATHER BEING SO COLDMARTIN: THE IDEA OF CONSERVINGENERGY WHEN IT IS SO OLD IS ATOUGH -- SO COLD IS A TOUGHSELL.IF YOU ARE DONE IN YOUR HOMEOFFICE, TURN OFF THE DESK LAMPS.IF YOU HAVE ROOMS WHERE NOBODYIS IN THE ROOM, TURN OFF THELIGHTS.BRING YOUR THERMOSTAT DOWN TO 65TO 68 DEGREES.THAT SAVES QUITE A BIT OFPOWER, AS THOSE WAITING TOUSE YOUR MAJOR APPLIANCES UNTILLATER IN THE DAY, AFTER 10:00P.M., IF YOU CAN MANAGE IT.IF YOU HAVE A NATURAL GASFIREPLACE, AS WARM AND AS NICEAS THOSE ARE TO COZY UP TO, KEEPTHEM OFF TO CONSERVE POWER,BECAUSE EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS.AFTER WE GET THROUGH TUESDAY,THE TEMPERATURES START TO WARMUP.WE WILL BE IN A MUCH BETTERSITUATION.WE WILL BE BACK TO MORE NORMALOPERATIONS.MARTIN: AS OF MONDAY, IT LOOKEDLIKE