Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Protestors chant against the incarceration of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:41s 0 shares 1 views
Protestors chant against the incarceration of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona
Protestors chant against the incarceration of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona

Supporting the rapper, Pablo Hasel, protestors in Barcelona, Spain, chant, and march on Tuesday (February 16).

Supporting the rapper, Pablo Hasel, protestors in Barcelona, Spain, chant, and march on Tuesday (February 16).

The Spanish rapper was sentenced to nine months for glorifying terrorism and slandering the crown and state institutions through his lyrics and Tweets.

The rapper has barricaded himself inside a Catalan university to avoid a prison sentence.

Catalan police entered the University of Lleida and detained him a day after he arrived.

You might like