Bitcoin Surpasses $50,000 for the First Time

Bitcoin Surpasses $50,000 for the First Time .

The history-making rally took place on Feb.

16.

According to Coin Metrics, bitcoin's market value hit $50,487 before falling back down to $48,760.

The digital currency continues to become more commonplace in daily business.

Mastercard, PayPal, BNY Mellon, Tesla and more have shown support for cryptocurrency.

While many of the companies aren't taking such drastic measures as Tesla's $1.5 billion investment in the currency.

They are still finding ways to incorporate it into their platforms. .

Though many economists worry that bitcoin may be one of the biggest market bubbles in history, .

Others find interest from institutional investors to be promising.

I think that starting in March of 2020, you saw institutions start to arrive, and I think in 2021 you’re going to see that trend continue, Michael Saylor, CEO of enterprise software firm MicroStrategy, via CNBC