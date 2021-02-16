Skip to main content
Damaged trees from deadly tornado claims 3 victims in North Carolina

Three people were killed and ten were injured after a tornado touched down in Brunswick County, southern North Carolina Monday night (February 15).

Damaged buildings, downed trees, and debris were seen in Ocean Isle Beach, where all of the victims lived, the next morning.

