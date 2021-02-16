Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hasn’t Ruled out Running for President

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hasn’t Ruled out Running for President.

Dwayne Johnson revealed to ‘USA Today’ that he would still consider running for president.

.

The former wrestler, who has teased his presidential ambitions for years, said he’d do it “if that’s what the people wanted.”.

I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted … Truly I mean that ... that would be up to the people, Dwayne Johnson, to 'USA Today'.

Until then, Johnson said he would “wait” and “listen” for his cue.

So I would wait, and I would listen.

I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground, Dwayne Johnson, to 'USA Today'.

Johnson’s new NBC sitcom, ‘Young Rock,’ apparently alludes to a future presidential bid.

.

Each episode of the autobiographical TV series opens and closes with mock interviews for a 2032 campaign for office.

.

Johnson first mentioned that it was a “real possibility” he would run for president in a 2017 interview with ‘GQ.’.

In 2018, he appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and said he was “absolutely” serious about running.

.

I have incredible respect for our American people and our country, so I said ‘Yes, I would consider it’ … I’m not delusional at all … I need [experience] .., Dwayne Johnson, via 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.

... So if that were to happen in a 2024, 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience, you know, and understand policy, Dwayne Johnson, via 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'