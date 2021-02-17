Fear of Rain Movie (2021) - clip - Don’t Worry About This Stuff

Fear of Rain Movie (2021) - clip - Don’t Worry About This Stuff Fear of Rain – Arrives on Friday, February 12 On Digital Demand & on Blu-ray and DVD on February 16.

Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr., Madison Iseman, & Israel Broussard For teenager Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), a diagnosis with schizophrenia means that every day is a struggle as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind.

But when Rain insists against her parents’ (Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick, Jr.) advice that the shadows and cries from her neighbor’s attic are hiding a dark secret, she enlists help from Caleb (Israel Broussard), the charmingly awkward new boy at school – who himself may not be real.

Written and directed by Castille Landon (After We Fell, After Ever Happy), Fear of Rain is a terrifying thriller that takes you inside Rain’s mind as she confronts the frightening hallucinations of her imagination to determine whether there is real horror hiding right next door.