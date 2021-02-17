Top 20 Actors Who Always Play Villains

For this list we’re looking at actors who frequently get type-cast as bad guys.

Don't expect to see these actors in a children's movie anytime soon.

Don't expect to see these actors in a children's movie anytime soon.

For this list we’re looking at actors who frequently get type-cast as bad guys.

Our countdown includes Cillian Murphy, Jason Isaacs, Christoph Waltz, Alan Rickman, Willem Dafoe, and more!