Top 20 Actors Who Always Play Villains

Credit: WatchMojo
Don't expect to see these actors in a children's movie anytime soon.

For this list we’re looking at actors who frequently get type-cast as bad guys.

Our countdown includes Cillian Murphy, Jason Isaacs, Christoph Waltz, Alan Rickman, Willem Dafoe, and more!

