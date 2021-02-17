Rescue operation of four people by Police Maritime Units assisted by the police Eagle helicopter crew. (@NZPolice/Newsflash)

This the moment four shipwrecked people without life jackets are left struggling to stay afloat shortly before being rescued at the last minute by New Zealand authorities.The successful rescue was conducted by the Police Maritime Unit with the help of their police helicopter off the coastal settlement of Kaiaua in the Firth of Thames, a bay located in North Island in New Zealand, on 6th February.(@NZPolice/Newsflash)