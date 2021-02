7:15 a.m. COVID-19 update

9 BACK TO YOU IN THE STUDIO.JOHNNY THANK YOU SO MUCH.I’M 15 AND LAST NIGHT PRESIDENTBIDEN HELD HIS FIRST TOWN HALLEVENT IN MILWAUKEE.HE TALKED ABOUT PLANS TO TACKLETHE PANDEMIC JONAH HILL IS INWASHINGTON WITH A CLOSER LOOK.YES, CONGRESS WORKS TO PASSPRESIDENT BIDEN’S COVID-19RELIEF PACKAGE.HE IS WORKING ON SELLING THISTHE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND LASTNIGHT’S TOWN HALL WAS THE FIRSTTIME FOR HIM DOING ITFACE-TO-FACE BY NEXT CHRISTMAS.I THINK WE’LL BE IN A VERYDIFFERENT CIRCUMSTANCE GODWILLING.THAT WAS THE PRESIDENT’S ANSWERTO WHEN LIFE COULD RETURN TOSOME KIND OF NORMAL SOME OTHERMAJOR TAKEAWAYS FROM LAST NIGHTPRESIDENT.BIDEN SAYS THAT HE WANTS MOST KTHROUGH EIGHT STUDENTS LEARNINGIN CLASS FIVE DAYS A WEEK.BY MAY HE ALSO WAS ADVOCATINGFOR TEACHERS TO BE BUMPED UP INSTATES VACCINATION HIERARCHY INORDER TO MAKE THAT HAPPEN.NOW THE WHITE HOUSE IS HOPINGTHAT FUNDING FROM THEPRESIDENT’S COVID RELIEF PACKAGEWILL HELP TO RAMP UP THEVACCINATION EFFORT.THEY’RE SAYING THAT 600 MILLIONDOSES SHOULD BE AVAILABLE BYJULY, BUT DR. FAUCI ISREADJUSTING HIS INITIAL APRILDATE FROM WHEN MOST AMERICANSWOULD BE ABLE TO GET A SHOT THATTIMELINE WILL PROBABLY BEPROLONGED MAYBE INTO TOO LATE,MAY AND EARLY JUNE NOW ONE TOPICTHAT WAS OFF-LIMITS LAST NIGHTWAS FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMPPRESIDENT.BIDEN SAID THAT THE PAST FOURYEARS HAVE BEEN ABOUT HIM.HE SAYS THAT HE WANTS THE NEXTFOUR TO BE ABOUT THE AMERICANPEOPLE.