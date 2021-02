Drone footage shows the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit North Carolina

This drone footage shows the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit North Carolina leaving three dead and devastated homes.

Three people were killed and at least ten others were injured when the deadly weather system struck the coast.

Videos from Brunswick County show the estimated 160mph winds ripped up houses, snapped trees and destroyed roads when it hit on Monday (15).This video was filmed 16th February 2021.