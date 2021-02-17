Dr. Fauci Pushes Back Timeline for Widespread COVID-19 Vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci previously predicted that the majority of Americans would be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by April.

This prediction was based on his assumption that Johnson & Johnson would have more vaccine doses than it currently has.

On Feb.

16, he told CNN, "That timeline will probably be prolonged into mid- to late-May and early June.".

It may take until June, July and August to finally get everyone vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN.

When you hear about how long it's going to take to get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, .., Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN.

... I don't think anybody disagrees that that's going to be well to the end of the summer and we get into early fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN.

Later on Feb.

17, President Biden spoke at a CNN town hall, saying everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of July