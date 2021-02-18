New York assemblyman gives details of call from Gov. Cuomo

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim talks to CNN’s Erin Burnett about call he received from Gov.
Andrew Cuomo during which Kim alleges Cuomo claimed he could “destroy” him.
New York Assemblyman Ron Kim talks to CNN’s Erin Burnett about call he received from Gov.
Andrew Cuomo during which Kim alleges Cuomo claimed he could “destroy” him.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told one of his most prominent Democratic critics that he could "pretty much ruin and finish my career..
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been pleading with lawmakers for support and even threatening political retribution against..