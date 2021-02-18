Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Officers stand guard as Prince Philip spends second night in hospital

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:12s 0 shares 1 views
Officers stand guard as Prince Philip spends second night in hospital
Officers stand guard as Prince Philip spends second night in hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent his second night in hospital after being admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London's Marylebone.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent his second night in hospital after being admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London's Marylebone.

Footage filmed on Thursday (February 18) shows officers standing guard outside of the hospital entrance as the press and camera crews form a crowd across Beaumont Street.

His stay is said to not be related to COVID-19 and is in "good spirits" according to one palace source, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

12pm-2021-01-15

12pm-2021-01-15

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

ad;lhja;dhja;ghja;rthijar

12pm-2021-01-14

12pm-2021-01-14

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
010521 tues 5

010521 tues 5

WTVQ Lexington, KY

Prince Philip spends second night in hospital

BBC News

You might like