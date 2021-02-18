Protests continue in Myanmar's Yangon as demonstrators rally against military junta

Thousands gathered in Yangon on Thursday (February 18) to continue protests against the military coup and subsequent junta that has gripped the Asian country this month.

Footage shows many people rallying together at the Sule Pagoda in the centre of the city, carrying banners and blaring music.

The coup erupted at the beginning of the month when democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested by the military, who then assumed power declaring a year-long state of emergency The footage was captured by Twitter user @MatuBawi.