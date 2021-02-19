Skip to main content
Protests outside US embassy in Myanmar as first fatality of unrest announced

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Yangon demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Footage filmed by Kyaw Zin Htoon on February 19 shows protesters chanting and holding placards denouncing the military coup.

A hospital in Naypyitaw confirmed the death of Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, 20, on February 19, the first casualty of the unrest.

