Metro Man E Sreedharan to join BJP: What next for him? | Oneindia News

88-year-old E Sreedharan the engineering legend behind Delhi's metro project is all set to join the BJP in its Vijay Yatra in Kerala on Sunday.

He is also likely to contest the Kerala election scheduled for May.

The octagenarian said that he is ready to contest if the party wants.

#MetroMan #ESreedharan #DelhiMetro