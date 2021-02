Shweta memes go viral | Shweta your mic is on! | Oneindia News

Why are Indians talking about Shweta on Twitter?

A girl called Shweta is fast becoming a meme online after she left her mic on during a zoom meeting and revealed secrets a boy told her to a friend on the phone unaware that she was audible to the entire class.

#Shweta #Memes #ViralVideo