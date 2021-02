Labour calls for Britain to seize the moment with Budget

Sir Keir Starmer says Britain needs to "seize the moment" and address the inequalities in society at the next this Budget.

The Labour leader said that if PM, he would create a British recovery bond to invest in the infrastructure of the future.

Report by Etemadil.

