'We don't answer to hedge funds' -Robinhood CEO

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Thursday defended the online brokerage app's actions during the recent Reddit rally in shares of GameStop, saying: "Robinhood Securities put the restrictions in place in an effort to meet increased regulatory deposit requirements, not to help hedge funds.

We don't answer to hedge funds.

We serve the millions of small investors who use our platform every day to invest."