Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta promises to protect Bukayo Saka’s growing talent

Mikel Arteta hailed the consistency of Bukayo Saka and promised to “protect” the teenager after he hit Arsenal’s equaliser in their Europa League round of 32 first-leg draw against Benfica.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was guilty of missing a number of chances as Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw.