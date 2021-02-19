Utica National Insurance Group to provide concussion testing for student-athletes

Member companies of the Utica National Insurance Group will now offer concussion management at no additional charge to all of their school policy holders through imPACT Applications.

Injury like concussions.

The Utica national insurance group will now offer free concussion testing.

Good evening jason, the coronavirus has been a threat to students. Now as they make their return to the playing field another health threat being discussed again are concussions.

Now, member companies of the utica national insurance group will offer concussion management (at no additional charge( to all of their school policy holders through impact applications.

Impact is a leading concussion management software company servicing student- athletes nationwide and professionals like the n-f-l.

They will now provide baseline concussion testing and post-congnitive testing as part of the return to play and return to class process.

Due to the pandemic, impact is also offering virtual baseline testing brian saville: because they work closely with the fda and the health departments, they actually can do them out of their homes.

If a student signs up for a program, they work with the coach and the athletic director, they have a test sent to them, they can do it right from teir house.

The post concussion would then be done through a medical provider.

New york state has been a leader in this. They've had protocols with schools to help them implement these protocols.

According to data from the national high school sports- related injury surveillance study from 2013-14 and 2017-18 the three sports with the highest concussion rates were football, girls soccer and boys ice hockey.

Utica national insurance says its helping schools put safety first.

