LA County Reports 2,873 COVID-19 Cases, 153 Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 2,873 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,174,340 cases and 19,514 deaths.
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 247 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.