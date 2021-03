The moment a mother meets her baby during a video call. (Hospital 12 de Octubre/Newsflash)

As the world moves online for business and family gatherings a new mum has ended up meeting her baby for the first time over a video call 13 days after giving birth.The woman, identified only as 32-year-old Vilma A., was admitted to the Hospital University '12 de Octubre' in Orcasur in the Spanish capital of Madrid after she was diagnosed as suffering from COVID-19.(Hospital 12 de Octubre/Newsflash)