‘Please forgive my mother’: Death row convict Shabnam’s son to President

Death row convict Shabnam’s son has made an emotional appeal to the President to grant mercy to his mother.

The child, Mohammed Taj, who has been living with his foster parents in Bulandshahr, has urged President Kovind to commute her death sentence.

Shabnam is likely to be the first woman in independent India to be hanged for a crime, although the death warrant has not been issued.

Shabnam along with her lover Saleem was convicted of killing seven members of her family in 2008.

In 2010, an Amroha sessions court sentenced them to death, which was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in 2013 and the Supreme Court in May 2015.

