Indian man designs robot to help him take care of his blind and deaf dog

A Indian man in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has built a robot that helps him look after his blind and deaf dog.

Milind Raj filmed as his robot held a biscuit and passed it over to the dog who picked it out of the device's arm.

Raj rescued the dog named Jojo during the peak of the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: "When I rescued him, I took him to a vet where I got to know about Jojo’s disabilities, I decided to bring him to my home.

"I have designed robots to take care of my disabled pet.

The robots serve food, monitor health, and take care of the daily routine.

This is a rare and special bond between technology and life." "It took me around 15 days to design this robot and Jojo only eats when fed by the robot," Raj added.

This footage was filmed on February 17.