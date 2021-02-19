Incredible pancake artists makes the most amazing animal creations!

His pancakes have become a hot topic on social media sites, gaining over 100,000 followers.

Keisuke Inagaki, a chef from Tokyo, is taking social media by storm with his incredible pancake art.

The famous chef now has a long waiting list for reservations at his restaurant La Ricetta in Zama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

In footage filmed on February 15, Inagaki whips up a storm creating pancake art of pet cats, leopards and anime characters.