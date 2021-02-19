Tropical storm Auring moves towards the Philippines bringing choppy seas and strong winds

Footage shows choppy seas on the coast of Northern Samar, the Philippines, this morning (February 19) as the country prepared for tropical storm Auring to make landfall.

The Philippine Coast Guard said teams in southern Luzon, the Visayas, and the northern and eastern parts of Mindanao have been placed on "heightened alert." Hundreds of families have been evacuated as the storm, which had weakened slightly, looked set to make landfall on Sunday.

Officials said Auring was moving westward with maximum winds of 85 km/h and gusts of up to 105 km/h.