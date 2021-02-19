Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 2 views
Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks
Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Gevo (GEVO), up about 16% and shares of Vertex Energy (VTNR) up about 14.5% on the day.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Gevo (GEVO), up about 16% and shares of Vertex Energy (VTNR) up about 14.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Westwater Resources (WWR), trading up by about 12.1% and Energy Fuels (UUUU), trading up by about 10.4% on Friday.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Entertainment Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Entertainment Stocks

Market News Video
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Market News Video
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Market News Video