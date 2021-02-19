Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Metals & Mining Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Gevo (GEVO), up about 16% and shares of Vertex Energy (VTNR) up about 14.5% on the day.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Gevo (GEVO), up about 16% and shares of Vertex Energy (VTNR) up about 14.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Westwater Resources (WWR), trading up by about 12.1% and Energy Fuels (UUUU), trading up by about 10.4% on Friday.