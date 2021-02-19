How to Help Texans Affected by Winter Storms

How to Help Texans Affected by Winter Storms .

In light of the unprecedented winter storms that have hit the state, many Texans are in need of shelter, food and water.

.

Here are some organizations that are helping the people of Texas and could use your donations.

Mercy Chefs is providing clean water, hot meals and grocery boxes to those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Houston Food Bank is distributing food to those in need.

Austin Pets Alive!

Is working to keep pets all over Texas safe and warm.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are both providing shelter and necessary items across Texas