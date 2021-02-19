Janet Scott’s widower: ‘I’ve lost everything'

A Nottingham coroner has said "missed opportunities" by the probation service had "significantly contributed" to the murder of Janet Scott.

The mum-of-six was murdered in 2018 by Simon Mellors - who had already served a life sentence for killing his previous partner.

Although he was out on license, his probation officer failed to tell police that he had been stalking Janet Scott after she ended the relationship.

The inquest into Mrs Scott's death found the probation officer managing Mellors failed to spot vital signs that he was a danger, and had he acted sooner Mrs Scott might be alive today.

Report by Patelr.

