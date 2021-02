Youth Congress activists hold shirtless protest against rocketing fuel prices

Youth Congress activists protested in the national capital over surging prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

To show their anguish, the protestors made food on road and removed their shirts.

Fuel prices rose for the 12th consecutive day across the country making a big hole in the common commuters' pocket.

Delhi saw an increase of 39 paise and is being sold at Rs 90.58 per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 37 paise and costs Rs 80.97 per litre.