Outdoor family gatherings could be allowed within weeks as lockdown eases

Outdoor family reunions could be allowed within weeks while care home residents will be able to hold hands with a loved one again, under the Government’s road map for easing coronavirus restrictions.Downing Street said it wants to make social contact easier as soon as possible, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending the weekend finalising plans for relaxing measures in England.Several newspapers report new rules allowing two households to meet outdoors - regardless of the total number of people - are set to be introduced from April, while six people from six different households will also be able to gather.But Number 10 dismissed as speculation reports that pubs could be permitted to serve customers outdoors from April, with the Daily Mail saying people could be served indoors in May.