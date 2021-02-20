B'town stars grace red carpet of 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2021'

Bollywood stars graced the red carpet of 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2021'.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen looked stunning in black gown.

She posed for the cameras with her dazzling smile.

With mask on, actor Bobby Deol looked dapper at the event.

Director Anurag Basu too graced the red carpet of the award function.

Actor Kiara Advani stole the limelight with her edgy black lehenga and on point makeup and hairdo.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi stunned everyone as she opted saree for the event.

Rising actor Vikrant Massey also walked the red carpet in dapper avatar.