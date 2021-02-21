Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi slay at red carpet

Bollywood actors dazzled at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.

Actor Sushmita Sen slayed the red carpet of the award show in all black.

Actor Kiara Advani dazzled in a black lehenga at the red carpet.

Nora Fatehi stunned the red carpet in an emerald coloured saree.

Bobby Deol and director Anurag Basu also attended the event.

Actor Vikrant Massey was also seen at the red carpet of the award ceremony.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a unique platform to honor and encourage the most creative filmmakers, and to infuse life into their career.

DPIFF commemorate those deserving storyteller, creative writers, passionate filmmakers, and maverick artists who are part of great Indian cinema.

