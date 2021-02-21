Rare Moonflower cactus blooms for ‘first time in UK’

Must credit: Cambridge University Botanic Garden.A rare Amazonian cactus called the Moonflower has bloomed for what botanists believe is the first time in the UK.Experts at Cambridge University’s Botanic Garden kept a night watch throughout the week so that they did not miss the flowering of Selenicereus wittii – an event which usually begins at sunset and is over by sunrise.The Moonflower actually bloomed earlier on Saturday afternoon at around 3pm, and the garden said it was 28cm long.