Engine Failure On United Flight Sends Plane Parts Falling Near Denver

Twisted metal falling from the sky seems like a scene out of an action movie, but it was real life in a neighborhood outside Denver Saturday afternoon.
CBS News' Danya Bacchus reports.
Twisted metal falling from the sky seems like a scene out of an action movie, but it was real life in a neighborhood outside Denver Saturday afternoon.
CBS News' Danya Bacchus reports.
A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to Denver International Airport after suffering an engine issue, a..
An airplane heading to Honolulu was forced to returning to the airport due to engine failure shortly after takeoff.