Boeing 777s with the same engine as the plane which caught fire after take-off in the US this weekend will be banned from entering UK airspace.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the 777s with Pratt and Whitney 4000-112 engines will be prevented from entering UK airspace temporarily.
UK bans Boeing 777 planes with same engines as Denver fire flight
