Russia: Bird flu virus transmitted to humans for the first time ever | Oneindia News

In a first ever in the world, Russia has said that its scientists had detected the world's first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu from birds to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization.

The workers did not suffer any serious health consequences.

They are believed to have caught the virus from poultry on the farm.

There are different subtypes of avian influenza viruses.

While the highly contagious strain H5N8 is lethal for birds, it had never before been reported to have spread to humans.

