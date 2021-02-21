Watch: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad for Gujarat civic polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth here for election to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the civic polls in Gujarat.

Voting is currently underway for elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The BJP has ruled the six corporations for last several terms. Shah, who is enrolled as a voter here, exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Naranpura sub-divisional office of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation along with his family members.

Tight security arrangements were made at the polling booth where Shah and his family members cast their votes.

Watch the full video for more details.