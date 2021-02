Virat Kohli: I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world | Oneindia News

In a recent podcast with former cricketer and cricket commentator Mark Nicholas, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has opened about his depression during the England tour in 2014.

In the first episode of Not Just Cricket, Virat reveals how he used to feel depressed and he didn’t know how to get over the negative feelings during that England tour in which he averaged 13.50 in the Test series.

Watch the video to know more.

#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #ENGvIND