The Indian Teenager Who Used the Internet to Run the World’s Largest Blood Drive

In this episode of #SiliconValley2.0, hosted by Sabrina Halper, we bring you a conversation with young entrepreneur Akash Mamidi.

Growing up in India, he began his entrepreneurial career at 13 years old, when he started a software consulting firm.

After numerous technology ventures in his early teenage years, he found his non-profit success in founding and running Mother Blood Bank, an online service which connects those who are in need of blood transfusions to those who are willing to donate blood at the time.

Mother Blood Bank holds a Guinness World Record for conducting the largest blood donation drive in the world and it has helped save more than 400,000 lives till date, with more than 200 volunteers across India.

This is just the beginning for Akash, who has recently graduated from Stanford University with a degree in computer science and plans to continue to make an impact in the world through his entrepreneurial initiatives.

Silicon Valley 2.0 is a fortnightly series that showcases next gen entrepreneurs and businesses that have the potential to scale new heights.