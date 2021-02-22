Man tackled after waving 'Trump 2024' flag at ice rink in New York City's Central Park

This was the moment a scuffle broke out between skaters after a man took to the ice in Central Park's Wollman Rink with a huge "Trump 2024" flag on Sunday (February 21).

Footage captured by Twitter user @dioncini shows the initial confusion of other skaters and the eventual takedown of the gentleman with the flag.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Trump-operated rink would have its contract terminated in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot but has since U-turned on the initial decision.