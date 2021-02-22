Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 22, 2021

Man tackled after waving 'Trump 2024' flag at ice rink in New York City's Central Park

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:22s 0 shares 1 views
Man tackled after waving 'Trump 2024' flag at ice rink in New York City's Central Park
Man tackled after waving 'Trump 2024' flag at ice rink in New York City's Central Park

This was the moment a scuffle broke out between skaters after a man took to the ice in Central Park's Wollman Rink with a huge "Trump 2024" flag on Sunday (February 21).

This was the moment a scuffle broke out between skaters after a man took to the ice in Central Park's Wollman Rink with a huge "Trump 2024" flag on Sunday (February 21).

Footage captured by Twitter user @dioncini shows the initial confusion of other skaters and the eventual takedown of the gentleman with the flag.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Trump-operated rink would have its contract terminated in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot but has since U-turned on the initial decision.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage