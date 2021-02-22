Home washed away as tropical storm Dujuan lashes the Philippines

Dramatic footage shows an entire house being swept away by floodwaters during tropical storm Dujuan in the Philippines on Sunday (February 21).

The home was ripped from its foundations by the force of the torrents while scared locals watched on in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur province.

Resident Minette Enaldo watched from a nearby riverbank above the wet ground as the water gushed through their village.

She said: "Most of our appliances and furniture were ruined by the floodwater.

Some of our relatives were taken to the evacuation centres.

I don't know how we can rebuild again." Thousands were taken to temporary shelters in Visayas and Mindanao regions as the storm approached.

They are expected to return homes once the water levels are safe.

Water had slightly receded in the area on Monday (February 22) after the tropical cyclone weakened and made landfall over Batag island in Northern Samar province.

However, weather state bureau PAGASA said the tropical cyclone will still continue to dump torrential rain and gusty wind over southern Luzon.

Thousands of families have been evacuated from what is the first severe tropical storm to hit the Philippines in 2021.