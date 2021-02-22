Nadhim Zahawi tells Sky News it's important to make the easing of lockdown 'sustainable'
The current national coronavirus lockdown should be England’s last, a government minister has said.Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said there shouldn’t be a need for another nationwide lockdown if this one is eased cautiously.His comments came as prime minister Boris Johnson prepares to unveil his plan later on Monday for exiting the lockdown.Credit: Sky News via Twitter