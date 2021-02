Leaky Roof Causes Ceiling to Collapse After Unprecedented Snowstorm in Texas

This Texan house was not built to withstand snowstorms. The next day of the storm, as the sun came out, the frozen water pipes started to thaw.

The sudden change in the temperatures caused the pipes to burst and water started to leak through the kitchen's ceiling.

The house owner rushed to turn off the water but the box was frozen shut.

Eventually, the water started to pour copiously out of the cracks, followed by it breaking and collapsing to the ground.